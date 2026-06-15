Hip Hop/Rap KSI and Diplo among stars paying tribute to Oliver Tree after singer killed in tragic Rio helicopter collision Oliver Tree’s famous friends have shared emotional tributes after the 32‑year‑old singer was killed in a mid‑air helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Oliver Tree has been remembered by devastated friends and collaborators after the singer was confirmed as one of six people killed in a horrific mid‑air helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning (14.06.26).

Tree was travelling with Brazilian DJ Lucas Frota, YouTuber Gaspi (real name Gaspar Prim), and two others when their aircraft collided with a second helicopter, according to TMZ.

The Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department revealed that both helicopters crashed into an electric car dealership, with one of them exploding on impact and sparking a blaze that tore through around 20 vehicles.

News of Tree’s death prompted an outpouring of grief across social media.

KSI, who teamed up with Tree on the 2023 tune Voices, said he was struggling to process the loss, writing on X: "Can’t believe I’m actually having to type this. You’re 32 man. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make. You’re a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn’t feel real. Genuinely feel sick. I love you bro."

Jackass star Steve‑O also shared a heartfelt tribute, posting a photo of the pair together and calling Tree “such a great person” who regularly checked in on him.

Alongside a selfie with the Life Goes On hitmaker, he wrote: "I was incredibly lucky to become friends with Oliver Tree. He would check in on me regularly, and let me know he cared about how I was doing. Such a great person, f***, I’m going to miss him…"

Diplo, who worked with Tree on Ultraman for Netflix’s Ultraman: Rising, described him as “like a brother I never had” and praised his fearless creativity.

He said Tree was “1000% himself and on a mission to add more joy to this music scene.

Diplo also admitted he wishes the crash was "some elaborate, painstakingly insane way to drop a new song”, adding: “It doesn’t feel real. Part of me still thinks I’m going to see him in a few weeks, exactly like always."

The DJ added: “What a f****** rockstar he was. I’m not gonna say I miss you yet, because somehow you’re still here. Still inspiring me right now.”

Tree was in the midst of a world tour that began on May 30 in Mexico City, in support of his latest album Love You Madly, Hate You Badly.



