Pop Adéla reveals Hannah Montana is why she became a pop star Adéla has revealed it was watching Hannah Montana that inspired her to become a singer and dancer. SHARE SHARE Credit: Mike Gray/Avalon

Adéla has revealed it was Hannah Montana that made her want to be a pop star.

The 22-year-old star - whose viral hit Ain't in LA just became the first song by a Slovak artist to chart on the US Billboard Hot 100 - has revealed the Disney Channel favourite was her inspiration for launching her career.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Hannah Montana’s where I first saw like, ‘Oh, you can sing and dance for a living and you can be a pop star. This is what that is like’.

“That’s literally where this all first began. For me, it was seeing that show and becoming obsessed with it.”

On the possibility of meeting Hannah Montana actress Miley Cyrus, she admitted: “She’s like a mythical creature to me. I don’t think I can actually meet her.”

Adéla - who lost out on a spot in KATSEYE - just released her debut album Prima.

One track in particular has got people talking. Hitachi shares a name with the Japanese sex toy, which the Ain't in LA hitmaker confesses to using for self-pleasure when her partner isn't turning her on anymore.

She sings: "Baby, yeah, we couldn't even stop to turn the lights off / Now you're sleepin' next to me with your clothes on / Oh, I wanna get back, wanna get back how it was / You used to wanna turn me on, wanna turn me on / Just like my Hitachi does."

If that wasn't steamy enough, there's also the suggestion of a threesome.

On the second verse, she sings: "Desperation set in, anythin' to not end / Bring another girl in maybe? / I'm breakin' all my boundaries just for you to touch me / 'Member when you used to crave me?"

Of course female artists talking about their sex life is nothing new. From Rihanna's S+M and Kiss It Better to Doja Cat's Need to Know and Agora Hills and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP to Ariana Grande's Positions and raunchy new album petal, we've heard it all before.



