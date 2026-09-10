Rock Billy Joel says loud concerts were harming his brain as he details recovery from brain disorder Billy Joel says doctors warned his loud concerts were harming his brain, prompting surgery and a pause from touring as he continues to recover from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Billy Joel has spoken candidly about the neurological condition that forced him to halt touring, revealing doctors warned that the sheer volume of his live shows was causing damage to his brain.

The 77‑year‑old music legend was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a disorder caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid that can affect balance, memory and mobility, prompting him to cancel all remaining dates last year.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Billy Joel Channel he explained that specialists were blunt about the risks of returning to the stage too soon. Because his job involves performing “rock and roll music very loud,” he said doctors believed each concert was giving him “something like a concussion,” with the potential to harm nerve function and accelerate the loss of brain cells.

He said: “I realised that means I shouldn’t be doing this right now.

“I got to improve. They don’t want me to stress too much.”

The Uptown Girl singer admitted he was initially reluctant to undergo surgery to implant a shunt to relieve pressure on his brain, but changed his mind after learning the procedure could help restore his balance and memory.

He said: “I don’t want to lose my marbles."

The operation ultimately improved his ability to function: “My memory got better, my balance got a little better.”

Joel’s symptoms became visible during his last full concert on February 22, 2025, when he fell onstage mid‑performance. He later learned the incident was linked to NPH.

After stepping back from touring, he made a small return in January, joining a Billy Joel tribute band for two songs - his first time back onstage since announcing his diagnosis.

Despite the health scare, Joel insists he’s recovering well.

He reassured fans: “Don’t worry about me.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.”