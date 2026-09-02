Indie Fontaines D.C. add second Slane Castle date due to demand Fontaines D.C. will now play Ireland's Slane Castle on August 26 and 27, 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Fontaines D.C. have added a second Slane Castle show to their 2027 live dates due to demand.

Grian Chatten and co will be joined by Hayley Williams, Damien Dempsey, Madra Salach and more when they play the original date on June 26, and now the second concert on June 27.

The legendary 80,000-capacity venue in County Meath has hosted iconic names over the years, from The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and Bob Dylan, Oasis, Metallica and Harry Styles.

Following the pre-sale taking place now, general sale takes place at 10am BST on Thursday (03.09.26) HERE.

Fontaines recently announced their "mood-altering" album Dopamine Chamber, which drops on October 16.

It includes the lead single Marianne, which takes some inspiration from the 2024 American neo-noir psychological thriller Ripley starring fellow Irishman Andrew Scott as the titular con artist Tom Ripley. The mini-series is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Fans can expect the post‑punk rockers to weigh in on everything from AI and politics to climate change and even the latest celebrity drama.

Chatten said: “The album itself is a dopamine chamber.

“You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

Bassist Conor Deegan said: “Our albums have always questioned a sense of place.

“First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?”

Chatten's travels to Venice, Sicily and Vienna were his escape destinations.

The album was recorded in London, the English countryside, and Palermo in Sicily, where the singer created a makeshift vocal booth with mattresses and cushions.

Comparing Dopamine Chamber to its 2024 predecessor, Chatten said: “I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling.

“This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted - the mask is wearing the face a little more ... I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.”



