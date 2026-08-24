Rock Tame Impala announce 2027 European tour with Wet Leg Tame Impala have announced a new run of European shows for 2027, including two nights at London's O2 Arena and a string of major festival appearances. SHARE SHARE Credit: Julian Klincewicz

Tame Impala have announced a new run of European tour dates for 2027, with Wet Leg joining as special guests at all headline shows.

The tour will kick off at Co-op Live in Manchester on May 28, before Kevin Parker and co head to London for a two-night stint at The O2 on June 1 and 2. Further headline dates are scheduled in Rotterdam, Paris and Cologne before the run moves into festival season.

Tame Impala will perform at Open'er Festival in Gdynia, Poland, on June 30, followed by appearances at Rock Werchter in Belgium on July 4 and NOS Alive in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 10.

Fans will get their first opportunity to secure tickets through a fan pre-sale, which begins at 9am BST/10am CEST on Wednesday, August 26, for all dates apart from Paris. General sale for those shows starts at 9am BST on Friday, August 28.

The Paris pre-sale will begin at 9am BST/10am CEST on Monday, August 31, before tickets go on general sale at 9am BST/10am CEST on Wednesday, September 2.

The announcement comes as Tame Impala continue to enjoy the success of their fifth studio album, Deadbeat, which was released in October 2025.

The record's hit single Loser features in the Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Meanwhile, Dracula (JENNIE Remix) remains inside the top 10 after previously peaking at number five, bringing Parker together with JENNIE for a reworked version of the Deadbeat track. The original Dracula has also received a nomination for Best Alternative at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Parker's latest era has brought further awards recognition, with End of Summer earning him the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

For ticket information, head to tameimpala.com.

Tame Impala's 2027 European tour dates:

May 28 - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK - with Wet Leg

June 1 - The O2, London, UK - with Wet Leg

June 2 - The O2, London, UK - with Wet Leg

June 7 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands - with Wet Leg

June 8 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands - with Wet Leg

June 12 - Accor Arena, Paris, France - with Wet Leg

June 13 - Accor Arena, Paris, France - with Wet Leg

June 17 - Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany - with Wet Leg

June 30 - Open'er Festival, Gdynia, Poland

July 4 - Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium

July 10 - NOS Alive, Lisbon, Portugal