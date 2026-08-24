Rock Stranger Things stars reunite at All Points East as Lorde delivers headline set with Djo supporting A bunch of the Stranger Things cast turned up at All Points East in London, with Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo and Charlie Heaton all spotted during Lorde’s headline performance. SHARE SHARE Credit: Justin Ng/Avalon

Festival-goers at All Points East were treated to an unexpected Stranger Things reunion over the weekend, as four of the show’s most recognisable cast members were seen enjoying the festival in London’s Victoria Park.

Millie Bobby Brown - who played Eleven in the hit Netflix sci-fi series - attended Saturday’s (22.08.26) event with her husband Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

The New Zealand singer topped the bill at the sold‑out show, drawing a huge audience for her return to the festival.

Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) was also there in a work capacity as he performed a Djo set ahead of Lorde's headline set. His set drew support from fellow castmates Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers).

And much to the delight of the London crowd, Heaton made a surprise appearance on the big-screen (watch below) as Djo performed Charlie's Garden.

Lorde marked her headline moment by reflecting on the festival’s line‑up, telling fans mid‑set: “I think this is literally the best line-up I’ve ever been part of. It’s crazy, I went around this afternoon and watched people and I was really struck by what this group of artists are doing. I felt so honoured to be a part of it.”

The surprise gathering of Stranger Things favourites added an extra dose of excitement to the festival, with fans delighted to see the cast back together away from the Upside Down.







