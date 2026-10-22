Pop Watch: Chappell Roan and Christina Aguilera duet on Coffee Christina Aguilera was a surprise guest during Chappell Roan's performance in Los Angeles this week. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Chappell Roan brought out surprise guest Christina Aguilera at The Super Graphic Spectacular in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (21.10.26).

Before the pop idol came out onstage, Roan said paid a special tribute: “I want to introduce this person [who] honestly paved the way for me and all women in pop to do whatever the f*** they want, sing and wear whatever the f*** they want…and I’m so grateful to have her."

She declared: “She’s a f****** legend.”

Returning the praise, Aguilera said: “From the moment I heard Chappell’s voice, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with.”

Aguilera belted out her noughties hit Beautiful before joining Roan for a cover of her song Coffee from her acclaimed album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.



