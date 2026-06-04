Pop Christina Aguilera's only 2026 UK show confirmed at Sandringham’s HeritageLive Festival Christina Aguilera will make her sole UK appearance of 2026 at Sandringham’s HeritageLive Festival, topping a star‑packed week of global icons. SHARE SHARE Christina Aguilera will top the bill at Sandringham on August 21

Christina Aguilera has been announced as the Friday night headliner for HeritageLive at Sandringham, marking her only UK performance of 2026.

The pop powerhouse - whose timeless hits include Beautiful, Fighter, Genie in a Bottle and What A Girl Wants - will take over the royal estate in Norfolk on August 21.

Support comes from Craig David, Blue, and Ruby Roberts.

She’s joining a run of global icons already locked in for the week: Janet Jackson on August 19, Lionel Richie on August 20, Ricky Martin on August 22, and Eric Clapton closing things out on August 23.

Festival boss Giles Cooper said securing Aguilera was a major moment for the event.

He said: “We’re delighted to have Christina Aguilera completing our 2026 line-up.

"There aren’t many artists who have had the kind of career Christina has.

"For more than 25 years she’s continued to reinvent herself while remaining one of the most recognisable and respected voices in music.

"Her catalogue speaks for itself, and her live performances continue to showcase the extraordinary talent and stage presence that have defined her career.

"To welcome an artist of her stature to Sandringham is a real moment for us, and we can’t wait to see her take to the stage this summer alongside some incredible special guests in Craig David, Blue, and Ruby Roberts.

"With five incredible nights of live music ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be our biggest year yet!”

Tickets go live in a presale on Monday (08.06.26) at 9am, with pre‑registration required. Multi‑day passes, VIP upgrades and glamping options are all on the table for fans planning to settle in for the full five‑night run.