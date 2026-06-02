Rock Keith Richards: Charlie Watts 'would cringe at the crassness of showbiz' Keith Richards reflected on Charlie Watts’ personality, style and humour, saying the late Rolling Stones drummer always avoided the “crassness” of showbusiness. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Keith Richards revealed that he and late drummer Charlie Watts had little patience for the flashier side of fame.

Speaking to MOJO, Richards said the pair bonded early on over their shared discomfort with showbusiness.

An interview carried out with the band in 2021 has been shared again on what would have been Watts' 85th birthday (02.06.26).

Richards said: “The thing that Charlie and I had from day one was we would cringe at the crassness of showbiz and its demands. Charlie would run a mile rather than do a promo."

He added that the contrast between Watts on and off stage was striking.

On stage, he kept things simple - “T‑shirt, a pair of leisure pants and a pair of Capezios” - but in private life, he was “Mr. Style”, happiest when visiting Savile Row to have suits tailored.

Richards joked: “His tailor could tell you more about him than I could."

The guitarist also reflected on Watts’ dry, often hidden sense of humour.

He said: “Charlie had an incredible sense of humour… If you could hit that spot, he wouldn’t stop, and it was the funniest thing in the world."

Richards described Watts’ presence as the foundation of the Stones’ sound.

He said: “A most vital part of being in this band was that Charlie Watts was my bed… I know that not only would I have a good sleep, but I’d wake up and it’d still be rocking.”