Pop Charli xcx reveals details of Brat follow-up Charli xcx's next album is entitled, Music, Fashion, Film. SHARE SHARE Credit: Aidan Zamiri

Charli xcx's follow-up to Brat is arriving on July 24.

After much discourse surrounding where she would take her music next - and the polarising release of Rock Music and SS26 - Charli is now gearing up to drop her next project, Music, Fashion, Film, next month.

The album cover by regular collaborator Aidan Zamiri features John Cale, who Charli teamed up with on the Wuthering Heights soundtrack, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and legendary director Martin Scorsese.

On the glitchy song Rock Music, Charli declared "I think the dancefloor is dead", while on SS26 she seemingly mocked the absurdity of caring about fashion seasons when the world feels apocalyptic.

She sings: “Spring Summer 26 / When the world is gonna end no hope for any of it / Yeah we’re walking on a runway that goes straight to hell / Nothing’s gonna save us not music fashion or film.”

She also appeared to call out the way celebrities try to dodge accountability while pretending to be sincere, with the lyrics: "I know/I was hacked/It was taken out of context obviously/But I didn’t do it/Even if I did/Wrote a really good notes app apology."

Responding to the strong reactions to Rock Music, Charli compared it to the discussions surrounding her work with PC Music and her 2016 EP Vroom Vroom.

She wrote on Instagram: “Seeing all the different reactions to my song ‘Rock Music’ has been really interesting.

“My friends and I have been discussing how, in ways, it reminds us of the initial discourse around pc music, how the label was deemed as almost critiquing or looking down on pop music or something."

She added: “It’s all kind of fascinating. I love talking about music and art with my friends, so I’m happy people are throwing out thoughts.

“I’m not gonna explain where I was coming from with ‘Rock Music’, but all I know is that things can be funny, earnest, sincere, and joyful all at the same time and that’s what I feel about a lot of the things I make.

“Anyways, just was thinking about things and thought I’d put them on the internet, will probably regret it."

Meanwhile, Madonna appeared to ignite a pop feud with Charli over the younger pop star’s claim that “the dance floor is dead”.

The lyric quickly divided fans and critics, with some praising Charli’s new guitar-heavy approach as a departure from her pop sound while others questioned whether the statement dismissed club culture and dance music altogether.

The Queen of Pop then entered the conversation.

Taking to Instagram last month, Madonna shared a series of disco-inspired images alongside a pointed message many fans interpreted as a direct response to Charli’s remarks.

Madonna wrote: “If your Dance Floor feels dead Maybe you’re playing the wrong music."

The post arrived as Madonna prepares to release Confessions II in July, the long-awaited sequel to her acclaimed 2005 dance album Confessions on a Dance Floor, on which she reunites with producer Stuart Price.