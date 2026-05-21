Pop 'Maybe you're playing the wrong music...' Has Madonna fired a barb at Charl xcx for proclaiming 'the dance floor is dead'? Charli xcx’ declared “the dance floor is dead” on new song Rock Music, but Queen of Pop Madonna doesn't appear to agree. SHARE SHARE

Has Madonna ignited a pop feud with Charli xcx over the younger pop star’s claim that “the dance floor is dead”?

Charli xcx boldly proclaimed on her new track Rock Music "I think the dance floor is dead” as she moved on from Brat summer with the grungey song which had Hole vibes.

The lyric quickly divided fans and critics, with some praising Charli’s new guitar-heavy approach as a departure from her pop sound while others questioned whether the statement dismissed club culture and dance music altogether.

Now, it seems the Queen of Pop may have entered the conversation.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (20.05.26), Madonna shared a series of disco-inspired images alongside a pointed message many fans interpreted as a direct response to Charli’s remarks.

Madonna wrote: “If your Dance Floor feels dead Maybe you’re playing the wrong music."

The post arrived as Madonna prepares to release Confessions II in July, the long-awaited sequel to her acclaimed 2005 dance album Confessions on a Dance Floor, on which she reunites with producer Stuart Price.

While Madonna did not mention Charli by name, the timing of the post raised eyebrows across social media, particularly as it landed just hours after Charli had expanded on her thoughts about Rock Music and the intense reaction surrounding it.





Addressing the backlash on Instagram, Charli compared the debate to the early reception of her work with PC Music and the divisive conversations surrounding her 2016 EP Vroom Vroom.

She wrote: “Seeing all the different reactions to my song Rock Music has been really interesting.

“My friends and I have been discussing how, in ways, it reminds us of the initial discourse around pc music, how the label was deemed as almost critiquing or looking down on pop music or something."

The singer stressed she had no intention of fully explaining the song’s meaning, insisting ambiguity and contradiction are central to her art.





Charli xcx said: “It’s all kind of fascinating. I love talking about music and art with my friends, so I’m happy people are throwing out thoughts.

“I’m not gonna explain where I was coming from with ‘Rock Music’, but all I know is that things can be funny, earnest, sincere, and joyful all at the same time and that’s what I feel about a lot of the things I make.

“Anyways, just was thinking about things and thought I’d put them on the internet, will probably regret it."

Earlier the same day, the singer also addressed the emotional toll of releasing personal music in a hyper-critical climate.

Posting on X, Charli admitted expressing herself openly sometimes feels risky.

She wrote: "I'm not trying to repel people away or convince people into liking me. i’m doing what i feel is truthful to me.

“i think existing as a human being in 2026 is really hard for a multitude of different reasons. my solace is art but sometimes that doesn’t even really feel safe in this day and age.

“Maybe you feel the same idk? just giving you my thoughts. love you xx"



