Pop Madonna teases new album after wiping Instagram Madonna has cleared her Instagram and updated her website with Confessions II branding, fuelling speculation that a new era is about to begin. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Madonna has triggered a wave of fan speculation after wiping her Instagram account, clearing her entire grid and replacing it with a blurred profile image.

The reset appeared on April 14, alongside a new bio reading, “Time goes by so slowly…,” echoing the opening line of her 2005 hit Hung Up from Confessions on a Dance Floor.

The overhaul wasn’t limited to social media.

Her official website has also been refreshed with “Confessions II” branding, teasing the follow‑up to the album that defined her mid‑2000s dance‑pop era.

According to The Sun’s Bizarre column editor Ellie Henman, the project is expected to be formally announced on Friday (17.04.26).





The reboot comes as Madonna reunites with Warner Records, the label that released her first 25 years of music.

After nearly two decades apart, she signed a new deal.

In a statement, she reflected on her early days with the company: “From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles, it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer.

"Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me.

"I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

The 67‑year‑old star also shared on Instagram: “Almost two decades later – And it feels like home with Warner Records! Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF‑P.2 2026.”

Warner Records co‑chairmen Tom Carson and Aaron Bay‑Schuck called the signing a “full‑circle moment,” saying it “brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence.”

Hints of a sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor have been building for a while now.

In February 2025, Madonna told fans she was “putting my heart and soul into my new music,” sharing studio photos with producer Stuart Price — the architect behind the original 2005 album and a long‑time collaborator on her tours.

She previously revealed in December 2024 that she had returned to the studio with Price, calling the sessions “medicine for my soul.”

The upcoming record will be her first studio album since 2019’s Madame X.