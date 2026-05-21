Pop Sienna Spiro's debut album Visitor is ready but when can we hear it? Sienna Spiro will release her debut album Visitor on July 3, with the LP containing all three of her early hit singles. SHARE SHARE Sienna Spiro has announced the release date of her debut album Visitor

Sienna Spiro is stepping into the spotlight with a debut album already surrounded by serious buzz - and fans won’t have long to wait to hear it.

The fast-rising singer-songwriter has officially confirmed details of Visitor, her first full-length record, which is set for release on July 3.

The announcement caps off a remarkable breakthrough period for the young artist, whose early momentum has already turned heads across the music industry. In a rare achievement for a newcomer, all three of Sienna’s singles landed on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, marking her out as one of pop’s most exciting emerging voices.

Blending soulful influences with cinematic pop production, Visitor promises to showcase the sound that has rapidly built Sienna’s fanbase.

The album has been overseen by acclaimed producer Omer Fedi, whose previous collaborators include some of modern pop’s biggest names, while additional contributions come from Blake Slatkin, Yakob and Michael Pollack.

The project also boasts orchestral arrangements from Larry Gold and Oscar-winning composer Peter Rotter, giving the record an expansive and richly textured sound.

Recording sessions took place across three of the world’s most iconic studios - Electric Lady Studios in New York, Abbey Road Studios in London and Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

But beneath the polished production and soaring arrangements lies a deeply personal story.

According to Sienna, Visitor was shaped by her own fears about impermanence and the feeling of existing on the outside looking in.

The singer admitted making the album became a turning point in her life, forcing her to confront emotions she had spent years trying to avoid.

Sienna said: “I’ve always had this sense that everything is temporary.

“It made me hold back from things I cared about because I didn’t want to lose them. Making this album taught me to stay present instead of bracing for the end. If people take anything from it, I hope it’s the comfort of knowing that nothing has to last forever to matter.”

The introspective themes running through Visitor arrive at a pivotal moment for the singer, who was shortlisted for the BRITs Critics’ Choice Award earlier this year and has steadily built a reputation for emotionally direct songwriting and powerhouse vocals.

Fans have already had a taste of the album through singles Die On This Hill, The Visitor and You Stole The Show.

And Sienna’s schedule shows no sign of slowing down.

Her Visitor Tour is set to hit the UK and Europe soon, while festival appearances are lined up at Montreux Jazz Festival, All Points East, Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go and Austin City Limits.