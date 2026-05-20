K-pop BTS set for 'special appearance' at 2026 American Music Awards K-pop idols BTS are set to drop by the American Music Awards on May 25. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

BTS are set to appear at the 2026 American Music Awards on May 25.

The news was confirmed by CBS and Dick Clark Productions on Wednesday (20.05.26).

The news comes amid their ARIRANG world tour, which kicked off in April.

The K-pop idols have just announced a live cinema event for the Busan stop of the global jaunt.

The group have confirmed that BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ IN BUSAN: LIVE VIEWING will screen in cinemas worldwide on June 13, marking their first return to Busan Asiad Main Stadium since their final full‑group performance in 2022.

The Busan date is part of the group’s record‑breaking tour, which spans 34 cities and 85 shows, making it the most extensive tour ever undertaken by a Korean act.

The new cinema event follows successful live broadcasts from Goyang and Tokyo in April, continuing the rollout of global screenings designed to bring the tour to fans who can’t attend in person.

The timing adds extra gravitas for ARMY as the Busan show falls on June 13, the anniversary of BTS’ debut.

Tickets for the global cinema event go on sale Thursday, May 28.

Fans can find full details and sign up for updates at BTSLIVEVIEWING.COM.







