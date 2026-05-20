Pop Spice Girls ‘trying’ to agree on 30th anniversary plans, says Melanie C Mel C has revealed the Spice Girls are still "trying" to find a way to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary this year after plans for a tour were reportedly canned. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Melanie C has revealed the Spice Girls are still attempting to pull together a plan to mark their 30th anniversary - even though hopes of a reunion tour have already been ruled out.

Fans had been hoping for a major comeback to celebrate three decades since the release of Wannabe and their debut album Spice, but Melanie says the group are still searching for something that honours their legacy while keeping every member comfortable.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she explained: “We are trying to find something we all agree is fitting of the legacy we have created, but that also everyone is comfortable with.”

When asked whether anything might be ready by July, when the Wannabe anniversary officially arrives, she kept things cautious.

She said: “It’s very difficult for me to speak on behalf of all of the Spice Girls.

“All I can say is, I feel very positive that there will be something great that the Spice Girls do at some point, but I don’t know when.”

The group - completed by Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Victoria Beckham - had been rumoured to be planning a full five‑piece reunion for the first time since 2012.

But Mel B recently shut down the speculation, insisting the idea is no longer on the table.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: “I can tell you that it’s not happening. If it does, it’ll be a shock to me, let’s put it that way.”

Reflecting on their 2019 tour without Victoria, she added: “There comes a time… I’m 50. You can’t be nagging everyone to go on tour if they don’t want to. I laid that to rest when I turned 50.”

She even admitted she’s unsure whether she’d join a tour herself, despite her affection for the group.

She said: “I honestly don’t know.

“I’ve got a lot of respect and love for those girls… I’ve got fond memories, but I don’t know if I would want to go back up on stage.”

Still, Mel B stressed that their bond remains unbreakable: “I can’t even begin to tell you what our bond is - it’s just something that will always be there. We’re like family, our umbilical cords are all tied together.”

So far, fans have had an official stamp range by Royal Mail and the recently announced Spice Girls POP! collection.

For the first time ever, Baby, Ginger, Posh, Scary and Sporty are being immortalised in Funko’s signature POP! style, with the full lineup dropping on July 8.