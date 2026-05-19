Pop Spice Girls get the Funko treatment as brand‑new POP! collection lands this summer Funko is launching its first-ever Spice Girls POP! range, complete with Wannabe-era outfits and mini stage displays. SHARE SHARE

Funko is spicing up 2026 in a big way - the pop‑culture giants have unveiled a brand‑new Spice Girls POP! collection.

For the first time ever, Baby, Ginger, Posh, Scary and Sporty are being immortalised in Funko’s signature POP! style, with the full lineup dropping on July 8 thanks to a partnership with UMG’s Bravado.

To mark the 30th anniversary of their debut single, they’re all dressed in their iconic Wannabe looks.

Collectors can go even bigger with Bitty Stages: Spice Girls, a set of miniature display pieces designed to recreate the girl group’s 90s pop‑royalty energy on your shelf.

There are also brand‑new POP! keychains for fans who want to take a little Spice with them everywhere they go.

Funko says the collection is all about capturing the bold personalities and unmistakable style that made the Spice Girls a cultural phenomenon.

With the group celebrating 30 years of girl power, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Jason Bischoff, VP of Licensing and Business Development at Funko, said the company wanted to honour the group’s lasting impact.

He said: "Thirty years on, the Spice Girls remain one of the most influential pop groups of all time.

"We're thrilled to bring fans a collection that captures the nostalgia, the joy, and the pure Spice Girls spirit that defined a generation."