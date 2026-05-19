Pop National Album Day 2026 goes big with an Icons celebration as PinkPantheress and Max Richter are named Album Champions National Album Day returns this October with an all‑star “Icons” theme, fronted by PinkPantheress and Max Richter. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

National Album Day is gearing up for one of its biggest celebrations yet, with organisers confirming that the 2026 edition will honour music’s most era‑defining “Icons” when it returns on October 17.

This year’s theme casts the net wide - from The Beatles and Bowie to Oasis, Spice Girls, Little Simz, Lola Young and RAYE - spotlighting artists whose influence has cut across genres, generations and global pop culture.

The annual event has previously celebrated everything from Rock to the Nineties, Women in Music, Debut Albums and Great British Groups.

National Album Day continues to champion the “art of the album,” encouraging fans - especially younger listeners - to rediscover full‑length records and the stories artists tell through them.

As well as being supported by Album Champions, there will be exclusive releases, with organisers emphasising the album’s enduring importance in today’s fast‑moving music landscape.

The first two Album Champions leading this year’s campaign have now been revealed: BRIT Award‑winner and Grammy nominee PinkPantheress, and Oscar‑nominated composer Max Richter.

PinkPantheress said she hopes fans use the day to reconnect with the albums that shaped them.

She said: “Music is experienced in ways that are unique to every listener.

"I love revisiting albums that I discovered at different times in my life, while always keeping an ear out for new sounds.

"This year, I encourage everyone to do the same for National Album Day.”

Max Richter highlighted the power of albums to create deeper artistic connections.

He commented: “Albums allow ideas the time and space to unfold.

"They invite a different kind of listening, one that allows for a deeper connection between artist and listener.

"That relationship is something I’ve always valued and why I’m glad to support National Album Day as an Album Champion.”

More Album Champions will be announced in the coming months as the countdown to National Album Day 2026 continues