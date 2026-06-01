Rock See how you can win a pair of Liam Gallagher's adidas Achille SPZL to mark Oasis frontman's new music charity role Liam Gallagher has teamed up with Brighter Sound to support working‑class musicians — and he’s kicking things off with a massive prize draw for his sold‑out adidas Achille SPZL trainers. SHARE SHARE Credit: Drew Vickers

Liam Gallagher has taken on a new mission outside the studio and the stage - championing the next generation of working‑class artists.

The former Oasis frontman, 53, has officially joined Manchester charity Brighter Sound as an Ambassador, lending his name and voice to an organisation focused on creating fairer access to music.

And in classic Liam style, he’s marking the partnership with something loud, rare and guaranteed to send fans scrambling: a huge charity prize draw for his adidas Achille SPZL trainers, the same pairs that sold out instantly during last summer’s Oasis Live ’25 tour.

The draw gives fans another shot at what became one of the most in‑demand drops of the year. Up for grabs are 40 pairs of the Japan‑exclusive darker brown edition and 95 pairs of the standard light‑brown version - all produced in tiny quantities across UK sizes 3.5 to 12. Entries are handled through fundraising platform Zeffy, with 100 per cent of proceeds going directly to Brighter Sound, and fans can buy as many tickets as they like until 11pm on July 13.

Announcing his new role, Liam said: “I'm honoured to be an Ambassador for Brighter Sound and support the new generation of creatives launch their music projects. We need more help for the arts, especially for the working class.”

Brighter Sound, long known for nurturing emerging talent across Manchester and beyond, said the partnership couldn’t be more fitting.

Director Kate Lowes explained: “It's a real honour to be working with Liam and his team on this special prize draw, and to welcome him as an ambassador for Brighter Sound. Manchester is an incredible place for music - and Liam and Oasis are a huge part of that story. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to making sure that more amazing talent continues to grow from the city and find its place on the world stage.”

The charity - which focuses on “creating a fairer music world” - recently led the first‑ever BRITs Fringe, launched to coincide with the BRIT Awards making their Manchester debut.