Paul McCartney tops £1bn while Oasis brothers storm Sunday Times Rich List after reunion comeback Sir Paul McCartney and Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have made this year’s Sunday Times Rich List, joining the UK’s wealthiest music figures alongside industry moguls and long‑standing chart icons. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Sir Paul McCartney has cemented his place as Britain’s richest musician while reunited Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have landed on the Sunday Times Rich List for the very first time.

The latest annual ranking of the UK’s wealthiest figures has revealed the staggering fortunes generated by some of music’s biggest names, with Paul McCartney remaining the only musician in British history to officially become a billionaire.

The former The Beatles star and his wife Nancy McCartney are now worth a jaw-dropping £1.055 billion thanks to decades of touring, songwriting royalties, publishing rights and the enduring global success of The Beatles catalogue.

More than 50 years after Beatlemania swept the world, the band’s music remains one of the most commercially powerful brands in entertainment history, continuing to generate millions through streaming, reissues and licensing deals.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher have officially joined the Rich List after their blockbuster Oasis reunion reignited Britpop fever across the globe.

The brothers, who reunited for the hugely successful Oasis Live ’25 tour after 16 years apart, are listed with a combined estimated fortune of £375 million.

Their wealth reflects decades of album sales, publishing income, solo projects and the continuing worldwide demand for Oasis classics including Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Live Forever.

Despite their famously explosive relationship and years of public feuding, the Gallagher brothers remain among the most financially successful British artists of the modern era, with streaming and licensing deals continuing to boost their empire.

Although McCartney remains the highest-ranking musician, the overall list is dominated by entertainment moguls and business figures linked to the music industry.

Topping the entire chart is Leonard Blavatnik, whose ownership of Warner Music Group and sprawling business empire has helped him amass a fortune of £26.852 billion.

Former Jive Records boss Clive Calder ranks second with £3.25 billion after helping launch the careers of acts including Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC.

Elsewhere on the list, theatre giant Cameron Mackintosh is worth £1.4 billion, while Sir Elton John sits on £480 million.

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are both valued at £450 million, while Ed Sheeran has amassed £410 million.

Emily Eavis and her family, the force behind Glastonbury Festival, round out the upper ranks with an estimated fortune of £400 million.