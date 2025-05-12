Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus are close to 'full healing' Billy Ray Cyrus has revealed he and daughter Miley Cyrus have made big steps in repairing their relationship. SHARE SHARE Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus have made big steps in repairing their relationship

Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus are "so close to full healing".

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer and his famous daughter were believed to have been estranged since he split from her mom, Tish Cyrus, three years ago, but their relationship is beginning to improve and Billy Ray couldn't be more "proud" of Miley.

Read what he had to say in full here.