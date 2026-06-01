Pop Duran Duran announce first full UK arena tour in three years Duran Duran are hitting the road again this October, unveiling a full UK arena tour as part of a huge year for the band. SHARE SHARE Credit: Alan Gelati

Duran Duran have announced their first full UK arena tour in three years, landing this October in the middle of what’s already shaping up to be another landmark chapter for the band.

The run arrives as the Hungry Like The Wolf group ride high on the release of their euphoric new single Free To Love featuring longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers, alongside their huge return to London’s American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 5 - where they’ll headline the festival for the second time.

The UK leg kicks off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 15, before heading to Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 18, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on October 20, Liverpool’s Marks and Spencer Bank Arena on October 23, and wrapping at Leeds’ First Bank Arena on October 24.

The shows form part of a wider autumn tour that will also take in Oslo, Stockholm, Hamburg, Cologne, Brussels and Paris, with further dates still to be announced.

Special guests for the UK dates will be Pigeon - the psychedelic Margate‑born five‑piece whose debut album OUTTANATIONAL has been turning heads with its party‑ready sound.

Tickets go on sale June 5 at 10am BST. DD VIP Community members will get first access via an exclusive pre‑sale on June 3. Fans can join the community or find more information at www.duranduran.com/Members.

Showing no signs of slowing down, more major touring plans are also in motion.





Duran Duran’s UK arena tour dates:

October 15 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

October 18 – Belfast SSE Arena

October 20 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

October 23 – Liverpool Marks and Spencer Bank Arena

October 24 – Leeds First Bank Arena