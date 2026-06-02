Pop Sabrina Carpenter granted temporary restraining order after alleged stalking incidents at her LA home Sabrina Carpenter has secured a temporary restraining order against a man she says repeatedly tried to access her Los Angeles home. SHARE SHARE Credit: Marcehal Aurore/Avalon

Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order after telling a Los Angeles court she has been left in “significant and ongoing fear” following a string of disturbing incidents involving an alleged stalker.

According to court filings obtained by CBS in the US, the 27‑year‑old pop star is seeking a full protective order against William Applegate, who she claims attempted to force his way into her home last month and returned on multiple occasions.

In a signed declaration, Carpenter said: “His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress.”

The Espresso hitmaker alleges the man appeared at her property several times in recent weeks, tried to break in, and refused to leave when confronted by her security - insisting he personally knew her and that she had been expecting him.

One incident on May 23 was described as “deeply alarming”, with Carpenter stating he trespassed onto a neighbour’s property, reached her front door, attempted to open it, rang the bell and remained there until police arrived and arrested him. She says he returned less than 24 hours later and again the following day, parking outside her home.

Carpenter called the attempted entry “among the most disturbing violations of personal safety and privacy I have ever experienced”. She submitted doorbell camera footage as part of her petition and requested protection for herself, her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, who also live at the property.

A judge approved a temporary restraining order on Friday (29.05.26), requiring the man to stay at least 100 yards away from Carpenter, her home, her workplace, her car and the other residents. A full hearing is scheduled for June 17, with a separate criminal court appearance set for the following day over the trespassing arrest.

In a supporting declaration, LAPD Detective Peter Doomanis said he believes the man has “developed a disturbing and irrational fixation” on the singer, adding that his behaviour shows “the hallmarks of a fixated, obsessional individual” and poses an escalating risk to her safety.