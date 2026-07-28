Afrobeats All Points East adds Maverick Sabre, Katy B and SHY FX’s Digital Soundboy to Jorja Smith and Tems The festival has unveiled the complete roster for August 21, curated with Jorja Smith and her label FAMM. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

All Points East has confirmed a new batch of names for August 21, bolstering the already‑announced bill curated alongside Jorja Smith and her label FAMM.

The latest additions include Maverick Sabre, Katy B, Bricknasty, Crazy Cousinz, Keyrah, Common Saints, Demae, Konyikeh, Mychelle, Olympia Vitalis, Shivani Day, Jael, Tyler Lewis, Kels and XO.

The festival has also revealed SHY FX Presents Digital Soundboy, featuring Breakage with MC GQ, Femi Koleoso, Rage, Champion, Enny, Saint Ludo and SHY FX.

They join previously announced acts Nia Archives, Elmiene and The Sunday Service Choir, Destin Conrad, Westside Gunn, Uncle Waffles, DJ EZ, Wesley Joseph, Sekou, Bellah, kwn, Ayra Starr and Odeal.

Tems will perform before Jorja Smith closes the night.

Tickets are available now at allpointseastfestival.com.