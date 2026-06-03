R&B/Soul A Whole New World hitmaker Peabo Bryson dies aged 75 Grammy‑winning vocalist Peabo Bryson has died at 75 following a stroke, with his family and representatives paying tribute to his remarkable career and enduring influence. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Peabo Bryson, the Grammy‑winning singer whose unmistakable voice powered classics including Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and A Whole New World, has died at the age of 75.

His representative confirmed on Tuesday (02.06.26) that the R'n'B star “transitioned peacefully” after suffering a stroke days earlier.

In a statement, his team said Bryson’s voice had “soundtracked some of life’s most cherished moments” for more than 50 years, offering comfort, romance and inspiration to generations of listeners.

His family shared their own message of thanks, saying they were “tremendously moved” by the global outpouring of love and support.

They described Bryson as a beloved husband, father and friend whose impact “extended far beyond the stage,” adding that while they are heartbroken, they take solace in knowing how deeply he was loved and how many lives he touched.

Born in South Carolina, Bryson launched his professional career straight out of high school and released his debut album Peabo in 1976.

He went on to sign with Capitol Records, later moving to Elektra in the mid‑1980s, where he recorded the theme for One Life to Live.

Over the decades he released more than 20 albums, including Can You Stop the Rain, Feel the Fire and his celebrated duet Tonight, I Celebrate My Love with Roberta Flack.

Bryson earned multiple Grammy nominations and won two awards: first in 1993 with Celine Dion for Beauty and the Beast, and again the following year with Regina Belle for A Whole New World.

His final album, Stand for Love, arrived in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson, and their two children.

His family said plans for a memorial and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.