Pop Watch: Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow reunite with Lulu to perform Relight My Fire Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow joined Lulu onstage to perform Relight My Fire together for the first time in 15 years. SHARE SHARE The trio stole the show at Lulu's charity bash

Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow reunite with Lulu to preform Relight My Fire together for the first time in 15 years #RobbieWilliams #GaryBarlow #TakeThat #Lulu pic.twitter.com/JSJtSThkoB — Contact Music (@Contactmusic) June 3, 2026

Lulu staged a star‑packed night of duets - from Robbie and Gary to Boy George and Delta Goodrem - while raising funds for her mental health charity.

The Shout hitmaker pulled off a full‑blown pop reunion as she teamed up with Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams to perform Relight My Fire together for the first time in more than 15 years.

Barlow kicked off the nostalgia with a stripped‑back version of Take That favourite A Million Love Songs, before Robbie joined Lulu on Angels. Moments later, all three were on stage belting out their iconic 1993 collaboration to a roaring crowd.

Delta Goodrem delivered one of the night’s biggest surprises, stepping out to duet with Lulu on Boom Bang‑a‑Bang and later returning for her Eurovision anthem Eclipse. Boy George also jumped in on the fun, joining Lulu for a colourful run‑through of Karma Chameleon.

The event doubled as a major fundraiser for Lulu’s charity, Lulu’s Mental Health Trust, supported via Prism the Gift Fund. The audience was packed with famous faces including Tracey Emin, David Furnish, Brian Cox, Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig - all turning out to support the cause.