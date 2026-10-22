Rock Slam Dunk adds 18 new names to its 2027 line‑up, including Cobra Starship, remember them? Slam Dunk has added 18 new acts and unveiled camping for the first time in the festival’s history. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Cobra Starship’s first UK appearance in 17 years tops Slam Dunk’s 18‑act second wave for 2027.

The New York outfit - whose 00s hits Good Girls Go Bad and Snakes On A Plane became staples of festival fields and club nights - return to UK stages for the first time in almost two decades, making their Slam Dunk slot one of 2027’s biggest nostalgia pulls.

They’re joined by Canadian punk favourites Billy Talent and late‑2000s pop‑punk crew Forever The Sickest Kids. Superheaven make their Slam Dunk debut with 90s‑leaning grunge, while Joyce Manor bolster the emo side of the bill with their cult‑favourite songwriting.

New blood includes fast‑rising alt act The Paradox, nu‑metal newcomer Amira Elfeky, ska collective The Family Business Ltd, Midwest‑emo‑meets‑pop‑punk outfit Ben Quad, and Games We Play, signed to Fall Out Boy star Pete Wentz’s DCD2 Records. Viral newcomers Super Sometimes also join the run.

European additions bring German emo‑punks Shoreline, Berlin post‑hardcore trio Future Palace and Paris metalcore outfit Novelists. Car Underwater, masked nu‑metallers BLACKGOLD, Las Vegas sisters The Pretty Wild and Florida rock band The Haunt round out the heavier end.

They join previously announced Bowling For Soup, Simple Plan, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Sleeping With Sirens, The Used, The Front Bottoms and more. VIP tickets have already sold out, with remaining passes moving fast.

For 2027, Slam Dunk introduces camping for the first time, with limited pitches, campervan spots and pre‑pitched tents at both Leeds Temple Newsam and Hatfield Park. Campsites open at 4pm the day before and close at midday the day after. Camping tickets go on sale Friday (23.10.26) at 10am.

Slam Dunk Festival takes place at Leeds Temple Newsam on May 29 and Hatfield Park on May 30 2027, with more names still to come. Tickets are available via slamdunkfestival.com.