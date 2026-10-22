Pop Amy Winehouse honoured with all‑star Camden tribute as Back To Black turns 20 A host of artists gathered at London’s Roundhouse to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black, with the album set for a major reissue later this month. SHARE SHARE Credit: Samir Hussein/Universal Music Recordings/Amy Winehouse Estate

Amy Winehouse’s landmark album Back To Black was celebrated in Camden on Wednesday night (21.10.26) with a one‑off tribute show led by the original creative team behind the record.

Mark Ronson, Salaam Remi, Dale Davis, Paul O’Duffy, p*nut and Darcus Beese OBE oversaw The Amy Winehouse Band as they performed the iconic album in full, joined by a rotating cast of guest vocalists.

Baby Rose, Corinne Bailey Rae, FLO, Jessie Reyez, Jorja Smith, Lianne La Havas, Nia Smith, Sasha Keable, Skye Newman, Terri Walker and Yebba each took on a track from Winehouse’s 2006 classic before the entire lineup closed the night with a celebratory version of Valerie - the Zutons song Winehouse famously made her own.





The concert will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on October 24 at 9.35pm as part of a wider evening of programming dedicated to Winehouse. BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds will broadcast the show on October 26 within Jo Whiley’s programme, while BBC Radio 6 Music marks the anniversary with Amy Winehouse Forever on October 23.

To coincide with the milestone, a series of expanded Back To Black editions arrive on Friday (23.10.26). The reissues include a definitive 3LP clear vinyl and 3CD package, limited‑edition 1LP pressings, unreleased demos, rare B‑sides, a live set from Paradiso in Amsterdam, previously unseen photographs by Mischa Richter and Alex Lake, and new liner notes from Ronson and Remi.

Back To Black remains one of the most influential albums of the 21st century. It debuted at No. 3 in the UK before climbing to No. 1 and becoming the country’s best‑selling album of 2007. It has since earned 15 x Platinum status in the UK and sold more than 25 million copies worldwide. In the US, it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following Winehouse’s five‑Grammy sweep, which included Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Winehouse passed away in July 2011, aged just 27.



