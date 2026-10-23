Rock WATCH: My Chemical Romance joined by fake 'Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' for Teenagers My Chemical Romance had some 'special guests' on stage during their five-night Hollywood Bowl residency. SHARE SHARE My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way

My Chemical Romance were joined by the 'Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' this week, but not everything was as it seemed.

The emo icons are kicked off their record breaking five night run at the Hollywood Bowl celebrating 20 years of The Black Parade, but things took a turn when they were playing Teenagers.

During the gig, cheerleaders dressed like the Dallas Cowboys' troupe hit the stage.

However, these cheerleaders had fake rifles to defend the band, and ended up crawling off stage by the end of the track.

Check out footage of the performance below:



