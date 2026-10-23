Pop WATCH: A-ha singer Morten Harket unveils video for new solo ballad If I Ever See Your Face Again A-ha frontman Morten Harket has released the emotive ballad If I Ever See Your Face Again, the latest single from his upcoming solo album Human Grace. SHARE SHARE Morten Harket has released the ballad If I Ever See Your Face Again

Morten Harket has released the emotional new ballad If I Ever See Your Face Again.

The track is the second single to be taken from the A-ha frontman's upcoming solo Human Grace – set for release on November 27 – following Hold Me, his duet with daughter Tomine.

If I Ever See Your Face Again centres on the hope of a reunion and what he may do differently if given a second chance.

The heart of the song contains a simple promise – "I would build a life upon it."





Morten, 67, explained that his music work has taken on increased urgency since he made news of his Parkinson's disease diagnosis public last year.

The Norwegian singer, who found stardom with A-ha during the 1980s, said: "It all became more urgent. I needed to do something meaningful."

If I Ever See Your Face Again gives Morten's distinctive voice room to breathe, with the ballad supported by piano from Peter Kvint and strings from the Stockholm Studio Orchestra.

Harket wrote the lyrics himself and composed the music together with his long-standing collaborator Kvint.

Imagining a shared life that is yet to become a reality, he sings: "I would be the man you wanted."

The ballad goes to the heart of Human Grace as Morten says "every song" on the record – his first solo album since 2014's Brother - "is about love".

He explained: "Every song on the album is about love. Also the darker songs. Each song has its own perspective."

Morten's Parkinson's diagnosis was revealed on A-ha's website in June 2025 in an article written by the Take On Me band's biographer Jan Omdahl – where it was revealed that the "unpredictable consequences" and stress of making the news public had put him off announcing the diagnosis.

He told Omdahl: "Part of me wanted to reveal it. Like I said, acknowledging the diagnosis wasn't a problem for me; it's my need for peace and quiet to work that has been stopping me.

"I'm trying the best I can to prevent my entire system from going into decline. It's a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects."

Morten added: "There's so much to weigh up when you're emulating the masterful way the body handles every complex movement, or social matters and invitations, or day-to-day life in general."



