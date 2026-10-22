Pop CHVRCHES return with new album All The King’s Men and major 2027 tour CHVRCHES have confirmed their first album in six years, All The King’s Men, alongside a huge run of North American, UK and Ireland dates beginning in February. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jody Evans

CHVRCHES will return in early 2027 with the release of All The King’s Men on January 22.

The trio - Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty - took time out after touring their 2021 UK Top 10 album Screen Violence, deciding their next phase needed to feel like a genuine leap rather than a continuation. What emerged is an 11‑track set built from British and Scottish reference points and shaped during intensive, face‑to‑face writing sessions in Glasgow.

Each member returned with their own set of influences. Doherty had been immersed in British cinema and the darker corners of UK music during long spells back in Scotland. Mayberry - who put out her solo debut Vicious Creature in 2024 - spent her break sharpening her storytelling and pushing her voice into new territory. Cook, still based at home, moved away from electronics and towards acoustic, folk‑leaning ideas. Their decision to scrap remote writing and work together in Glasgow became the spine of the album. Fans have already heard Roses, a biting piece of social commentary that hints at the album’s moodier direction. Its closing announcement - “If I may command your undivided attention, now we can start” - made clear the band were resetting the dial.

Ahead of the album, CHVRCHES play two intimate charity shows in Glasgow on October 26 and London on October 29, both of which sold out instantly. They’ve also confirmed a full UK and Ireland tour for spring 2027, following an extensive North American run starting February 13. Presales open 10am local time on October 27 (North America) and October 28 (UK/Ireland), with general sale on October 30.

Ticket details are available at chvrch.es.

CHVRCHES 2027 tour dates:

13 February - Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

17 February - Brooklyn, Steel

19 February - Washington, Anthem

20 February - Pittsburgh, Roxian Theatre

22 February - Buffalo, Asbury Hall

23 February - Toronto, History

25 February - Chicago, Salt Shed (Indoor)

26 February - Milwaukee, Riverside Theater

27 February - Madison, The Sylvee

2 March - Boise, Knitting Factory

3 March - Spokane, Knitting Factory

5 March - Vancouver, Vogue Theatre

6 March - Seattle, Paramount Theater

8 March - Portland, Revolution Hall

10 March - Oakland, Fox Theater

12 March - San Diego, The Observatory North Park

13 March - Phoenix, The Van Buren

14 March - Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

23 April - Glasgow, o2 Academy

26 April - Aberdeen, Music Hall

27 April - Dundee, LiveHouse

29 April - Dublin, 3Olympia

1 May - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

2 May - Birmingham, o2 Academy 1

4 May - Bristol, o2 Academy 1

5 May - Norwich, The LCR UEA

6 May - London, o2 Shepherd's Bush Empire