Rock Ryan Gosling makes surprise musical comeback after 17 years Ryan Gosling is returning to music with Dead Man’s Bones for the first time in 17 years, with the actor and Zach Shields teasing new material just in time for Halloween. SHARE SHARE Ryan Gosling is returning to music

Ryan Gosling is about to resurrect his musical alter ego after 17 years away, with Dead Man’s Bones finally preparing to unleash new music.

The Hollywood star, 45, is best known for his acting career, but he previously surprised fans by forming the spooky musical duo with his friend Zach Shields in 2009.

Now, almost two decades after the release of their self-titled debut album, the pair have announced that they will release new music on October 27.

The announcement came on Thursday (22.10.26), when Dead Man’s Bones shared a suitably eerie video on Instagram, complete with a haunting voice teasing their return.

The voice says: "Dead man’s bones must wait to rise, from the house where shadows cry.

"All of this must change October 27, when our ghosts must leave our world for this, to dance with us at twilight time, and bring your hand to lie in mine.”





The long-awaited comeback is particularly fitting given the duo's debut record, which was packed with themes of monsters, ghosts and the supernatural.

Gosling and Shields also worked with the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir on the album, adding an unusual choral element to their dark musical world.

And it seems Ryan's partner Eva Mendes knew the musical resurrection was coming.

The actress had already begun dropping hints on Instagram, writing: "Trying to summon new music from Dead Man’s Bones."

She then followed it up with another post, saying: "Wouldn't be spooky season without DEAD MAN'S BONES. Sure with they had new music coming out..."

When a fan asked if she knew "something we don't", Eva teased: "Maybe I do..."





Following the official announcement, she celebrated the news by writing: "He came through on his promise to me.”

Dead Man's Bones have not performed live since 2010, but earlier this year Gosling opened up about the unusual inspiration behind the project.

The actor revealed that he and Shields bonded over their shared fascination with Disneyland's Haunted Mansion attraction.

Ryan told NME: "When I went on the Haunted Mansion ride when I was 12, it presented [death] like: ‘Well, maybe it’s not so bad or scary. Maybe it’s fun.’

"So it just clicked for me. I’ve always loved that [Haunted Mansion] ride and Disney’s approach to scary things, like [Walt Disney’s 1929 short film] The Skeleton Dance and [1937 cartoon] The Old Mill.

Ryan Gosling is getting back with Dead Man's Bones





"They’ve an angle on [scary things] that’s very unique.”

When they originally entered the studio together, Gosling and Shields took an intentionally hands-on approach, setting themselves the challenge of playing every instrument on the record.

Ryan admitted: "The goal was to figure it out. There was a quality to [that approach] that we liked, but I’m sure we had people come in and help make [the album] actually work."

Now, after 17 years of waiting, the Dead Man's Bones are rising again, with the duo's mysterious new music set to arrive on October 27.