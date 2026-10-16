Hip Hop/Rap Korean artists LEE YOUNGJI, E SENS and Jay Park front new C.R.E.A.M. remix as Wu‑Tang Clan team with Modern Warfare 4 The original track and a new Korean‑led remix of C.R.E.A.M. feature in Modern Warfare 4, with RZA praising the fresh take for the game’s Korean setting. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Wu‑Tang Clan’s C.R.E.A.M. features in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 with a new Korean‑led remix from RZA and Martin Wave, alongside verses from LEE YOUNGJI, E SENS and Jay Park.

Wu‑Tang Clan’s landmark 1994 single from their debut album Enter the Wu‑Tang (36 Chambers) is set to appear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, with the original version used in the opening cinematic and a new remix closing out the game’s end credits.

The updated take brings in Korean hip‑hop stars LEE YOUNGJI, E SENS and Jay Park, who switch between English and Korean to reflect the game’s new setting. RZA and producer Martin Wave oversaw the remix.

RZA said the song still carries huge meaning for him: “This song is special to me because it brought our group to new heights worldwide.

“Reimagining it in a new language with the incredible talent of LEE YOUNGJI, E SENS and Jay Park gives the track a fresh perspective. It is incredible to hear the message resonate with a new generation of rappers from the other side of the globe.”

Activision says the collaboration continues the franchise’s long‑running habit of pulling new artists and genres into the series.

The company's CMO Tyler Bahl said: “Working with RZA and the legendary Wu‑Tang Clan to reimagine one of hip‑hop’s most iconic songs has been an incredible opportunity.

“At its core, ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ tells the story of a group of young people coming together, overcoming adversity, and rising from nothing to something. That journey mirrors the arc of our characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Bringing that story to life through some of Korea’s most exciting hip‑hop artists connects two generations of music and culture in a way that feels authentic to the game and its setting.”

C.R.E.A.M. (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Remix) is streaming now. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23 across all platforms.