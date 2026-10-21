Rock Hayley Williams praises new Fontaines D.C. record against critics Hayley Williams doesn't agree with "guys on the internet" laying into the new Fontaines D.C. record. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Hayley Williams has hit out at critics of the new Fontaines D.C. album.

The Paramore frontwoman included Dopamine Chamber in a post about her favourite new records of the moment, alongside Troye Sivan's She's the Best, Tinashe's Popstar and Remi Wolf's Mud.

Reacting to the negative feedback aimed at the album, she wrote on Substack: “New Fontaines is so good if you’re not one of those guys on the internet who can’t conceptualise that great bands are made of people who are multi-faceted and stylistically versatile.

“Wish I wrote some of these choruses, wish I wrote any of this poetry.

"Favorites are "Demolition" and "Happy For You" rn.

"Can't wait to open for them so much next year at Laneway and Slane (sic)."

Hayley will open for the Irish rockers at Australia's Laneway Festival and Dublin's Slane Castle next year.