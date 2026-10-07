Pop Lorde backs Macklemore and takes aim at Robert Kraft donning Free Palestine jacket Lorde is the latest artist siding with Macklemore after he was dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour for his "Free Palestine" protest. SHARE SHARE Credit: Lorde/Instagram

Lorde is the latest artist to show soldiarity with Macklemore after he was booted from Ed Sheeran's Loop tour over his "Free Palestine" speech.

The Royals hitmaker joins a long list of artists - including Hayley Williams, Roger Waters and Tom Morello - in supporting Macklemore.

Lorde posted a picture of herself wearing a white jacket and trousers set with "Free Palestine" emblazoned on it on her Instagram Story and tagged a Robert Kraft fan account.

Concert promoter Robert Kraft has come under fire after he allegedly barred Macklemore from performing at his stadium and seemingly urged other venue owners to follow suit. He has defended himself and teamed up with Sheeran to commit millions to humanitarian relief.





Country superstar Zach Bryan pulled a similar stunt to Lorde by rocking up in a “Free Palestine” T-shirt to his concert at Kraft's Gillette Stadium last week.

Hayley Williams mocked Sheeran for his apolitical stance and added the support acts and his backing band that walked out on the tour in solidarity with Macklemore to her pre-show playlist.

Writing as if she were him, she said: “Hey guys I’ve seen all the atrocities going on and I just want you to know I am keeping the conversation open by saying nothing.

"I am a role model (product) and it’s important that I don’t disappoint my young fans (investors and shareholders) by being political. My shows are something so much bigger than politics - they are commerce.”

Sheeran has insisted he's “appalled" by the situation between Israel and Palestine.