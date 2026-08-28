Rock Listen to Elton John and more sing on a Turnstile song for Never Enough: Versions album TURNSTILE have dropped Never Enough: Versions, a full re-imagining of their Grammy‑winning album featuring Elton John, Hayley Williams and a huge cast of collaborators. SHARE SHARE Credit: Trevor Roberts

Turnstile have dropped Never Enough: Versions featuring some of music’s biggest names - including Elton John and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

The release sees the Baltimore band hand over songs from their Grammy‑winning Never Enough to a sprawling list of guest artists, each offering their own spin on the material.

The project brings together an eclectic mix of contributors, from Slayyyter and Dying Fetus to Porches, A. G. Cook, Floating Points, Rod Lee, Kettama, Mustafa, Julien Baker, Panda Bear, Brandon Woody, Four Tet, Dan Deacon, Blood Orange, Chanel Beads, Faye Webster, Angel Du$t, Shabaka, Oklou, Nourished By Time and Alex G.

It’s a line‑up that underlines just how far Turnstile’s reach has stretched since the original album dropped.

Sir Elton John - who previously said he's had Never Enough on repeat since it dropped - added his iconic vocals to Seein' Stars (listen below).





The band will take the new material on the road next month with Never Enough Tour Pt. 2, a 16‑date run built around curated bills in each city. Clipse, Ceremony, Thundercat, Slayyyter, Hatebreed, Vince Staples, Yves Tumor, Die Spitz, Pennywise, Cold World and Texas Is The Reason are among the acts joining them. Turnstile will also work with local non‑profits at every stop.

Never Enough marked a major turning point for the group last year, earning them two Grammys - Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance for Birds - and spawning a companion film directed by Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory. Since then, they’ve taken the show global, hitting Coachella, Primavera Sound, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and more, with All Points East, Austin City Limits and Camp Flog Gnaw still ahead.

Never Enough: Versions is available now on all major platforms.