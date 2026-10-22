Pop Fleetwood Mac unveil Apple TV documentary The Chain ahead of 50th anniversary of Rumours Fleetwood Mac will tell their story in a new Apple TV documentary, The Chain, arriving globally on January 29, 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Apple Original Films

Fleetwood Mac: The Chain, the first fully authorised Fleetwood Mac documentary is coming to Apple TV on January 29, 2027.

The film brings together the voices of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, offering a rare, unified look at the band’s five‑decade journey.

Directed by Frank Marshall, the Oscar‑nominated filmmaker behind major music documentaries, The Chain promises an unprecedented sweep through the group’s highs, lows and creative breakthroughs. The title nods to their classic track The Chain, the only song on Rumours credited to all five members and a symbol of the complicated bond that held the band together through years of personal and professional turmoil.

Its release coincides with the 50th anniversary of Rumours, the Grammy‑winning album that helped cement Fleetwood Mac as one of the biggest bands on the planet.

The documentary traces the group’s story from their 1974 lineup shift - the moment Buckingham and Nicks joined Fleetwood, McVie and McVie - through record‑breaking tours, studio triumphs and the pressures that repeatedly threatened to pull them apart. Fans can expect new interviews, unseen archive footage and reflections on how the band’s resilience and musical chemistry produced a catalogue that has sold more than 220 million records worldwide.















