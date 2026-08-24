Were you there? Ronnie Wood gets rock 'n' roll satisfaction at London gig without The Rolling Stones These are the biggest moments from Ronnie Wood's career retrospective show at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 21... SHARE SHARE





















Ronnie Wood is on his first solo tour for 16 years, and he brought his career retrospective show to the O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 21.

Stepping on stage without The Rolling Stones, the 79-year-old two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee delivered a masterclass in rock and blues, playing songs from his time in The Jeff Beck Group, the Faces with Rod Stewart and The Stones...

Ronnie's European solo tour continues in August and September and you can get tickets HERE

Read on...