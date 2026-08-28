Pop Taylor Swift 'writing new music' as she and Travis Kelce settle into married life amid fresh ‘TS’ teaser sightings Taylor Swift is said to be deep in a new creative phase while she and Travis Kelce adjust to life as newlyweds, after fans speculated over mysterious green ‘TS’ symbols appearing across cities. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is reportedly "pouring her energy" into new music as she and Travis Kelce embrace their first months of married life.

A source told Page Six the singer has been “incredibly inspired creatively” and is spending most of her time writing.

They said: “Songwriting has been her main focus, and she’s really excited about what’s taking shape."

The couple are also said to be enjoying the shift into their new routine with Swift busy with music and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce readying himself for the new NFL season.

The insider added: "Taylor and Travis spent so much time together in the months leading up to the wedding, and they were pretty much inseparable.

“Now they’re settling into this new rhythm as a married couple… They both still light up when they refer to each other as husband and wife. They’re just incredibly happy to be in this next chapter together.”

The update arrives as speculation around Swift’s next move intensified last week. Last Thursday (20.08.26), the Empire State Building lit up in bright green, with its official X account posting a photo captioned “WhaTS happening?” - a message fans immediately linked to Swift’s initials. Hours earlier, a vivid green “TS” emblem had appeared on a black wall at an undisclosed location, sparking online chatter about a possible new era.

More versions of the symbol surfaced in multiple cities, with fans noting the typeface doesn’t match any of Swift’s previous album cycles. Some pointed to Reputation’s black‑and‑green snake aesthetic, while others compared the design to her 2006 debut. Reactions have ranged from “giving snake” to theories about an entirely new chapter.

The Empire State Building has a history of nodding to Swift milestones, turning orange in 2025 for The Life of a Showgirl and blue in 2026 to mark her wedding to Kelce.