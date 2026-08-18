Pop Taylor Swift hails Phoebe Bridgers’ Lost Weekend as 'an absolute triumph' Taylor Swift says Phoebe Bridgers’ new album Lost Weekend is a “triumph” and admits she hasn’t been able to stop listening since its release. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has showered Phoebe Bridgers with praise, calling the singer’s new album Lost Weekend “an absolute triumph in every way”.

The pop superstar, 36, took to Instagram to celebrate both the record’s release and Bridgers turning 32 on Monday (17.08.26), telling fans she hasn’t been able to “stop listening” since the album dropped last week.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “It’s her birthday but she gave us a gift,” Taylor wrote, adding: “This album is an absolute triumph in every way.”

Swift also highlighted Bridgers’ ability to write candidly about grief, saying she admires the vulnerability and detail in her songwriting.

She posted: “To write about grief with such vulnerability and detail, and to trust the listener with this much honesty. Happy bday @phoebebridgers I love you!!”

Lost Weekend marks Phoebe’s first solo album since 2020’s Punisher, a gap she recently addressed during a fan Q+A.

The singer admitted the long break wasn’t always easy, explaining that her creative energy came in unpredictable waves.

She said she repeatedly booked studio time only to postpone it, eventually working in sporadic bursts over several years.

Bridgers told fans: “I really wanted to be making something.

“So I just started going in and then taking six months off and then going back. So this album took forever. Which is great!”



