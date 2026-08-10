Pop Taylor Swift blocks Donald Trump from using her music on TikTok Donald Trump can no longer use Taylor Swift's music on TikTok. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has reportedly blocked US President Donald Trump from using her music on TikTok.

The US President has used many songs by the Grammy winner to soundtrack his social posts and his latest was a clip of him and his wife Lady Melania Trump watching fireworks with Swift's song August.

However, it has since been removed the from the video and has been replaced with the message: "This sound isn't available."

Trump deliberately chose Swift's song to rile her up, writing: “I’m sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song!”

He also posted on the Team Trump clip: "Mood because it’s August and Donald Trump is your president."

Other Swift songs that have been removed from his TikToks include The Fate of Ophelia and Father Figure.

The world leader infamously declared “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on his Truth Social account when the pop star revealed she would be voting for Kamala Harris in the last presidential election.







