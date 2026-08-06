Country Is Travis Kelce plotting a country music career? Travis Kelce is sparking chatter about a possible country album after insiders claimed his wedding performance doubled as a “test run” for a Nashville pivot. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Rumour has it Travis Kelce is contemplating releasing a country record.

Insiders have told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice podcast that Taylor Swift's husband might follow in her footsteps and try and make it in Nashville.

The gossip comes after Kelce allegedly performed during the power couple's wedding at Madison Square Garden last month.

One source told Naughty But Nice: “Travis has been talking about making a country album for months.

“The wedding performance wasn’t just a fun moment - it was a test run. He was singing in front of the biggest names in music, and he wanted to see how it felt.”

His brother, Jason Kelce, recently let slip that his sibling “can sing” and has “always been able to carry a tune".

However, another source said: “Some of Taylor’s friends in the music industry think he’s underestimating how tough country music really is.

“Celebrity might get you through the front door, but it won’t keep you on the charts. You still have to earn the respect of Nashville.”