Pop Aaron Dessner shuts down rumours that Gracie Abrams’ Death Wish is about Taylor Swift Aaron Dessner says Death Wish was inspired by Gracie Abrams' friend’s toxic ex - not Taylor Swift - after fan speculation over the song’s lyrics. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Aaron Dessner has clarified that Gracie Abrams’ Death Wish is not about Taylor Swift.

The track, featured on Abrams’ latest album Daughter From Hell, sparked online theories after fans linked its lyrics to both Swift and actor Paul Mescal - but Dessner says the speculation is way off.

Speaking to Billboard, The National musician explained the song’s origins: “It was written at a time when [Gracie] was writing about a friend’s ex, being in a bad relationship. So it was kind of about that person, I think. I wouldn’t even actually know who that person was.”

Abrams herself has already addressed the rumours. Before performing the track in London last year, she told fans: “This song is about a friend of mine who recently was dating, like, a mega narcissist… someone who kind of sucked.”

Death Wish appears on Abrams’ third studio album Daughter From Hell, which Dessner co‑produced.