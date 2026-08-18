Latin Abu Dhabi festival set to be headlined by Shakira is axed Offlimits Music Festival in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead in 2026. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Abu Dhabi’s Offlimits Music Festival has been cancelled.

The event debuted in 2025 and was set to return in April, before being moved to November 21.

As well as Shakira, confirmed performers included Jonas Brothers, Ne-Yo and Biffy Clyro.

The organisers, who did not disclose why they were postponing, are hoping for its return in 2027.

A statement read: “All tickets will be automatically refunded through the original ticketing platform they were purchased from.

“Ticket holders will receive further refund information directly from their original ticketing platform, with our team supporting the process where needed.”

They added: “We look forward to bringing the Offlimits community together again in 2027.”





Ed Sheeran headlined Offlimits' inaugural event last year.