Pop How is Spotify helping Millie Mackintosh escape the Kpop Demon Hunters? Former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh and her two daughters were at Spotify’s London HQ last Friday (14.08.26) to celebrate the launch of the Managed Accounts feature for Spotify Free users. SHARE SHARE Credit: Piers Allardyce

Millie Mackintosh has Spotify to thank for saving her from Kpop Demon Hunters dominating her end of year Wrapped playlist.

The former Made In Chelsea TV star lives in a very musical household and her two daughters, Sienna, six, and Aurelia, four, are huge fans of Netflix animated film Kpop Demon Hunters and the accompanying soundtrack.

Last Friday (14.08.26), Millie and her kids attended an exclusive party at Spotify’s London HQ to celebrate the launch of the Managed Accounts feature for Spotify Free users.

Ahead of back-to-school season, Managed Accounts ensures parents can give their kids an independent music-only listening space, free of charge, which also means that young listeners will also get their own Wrapped summary at the end of the year, in turn keeping their parents’ own Wrapped free of their kids’ favourites.

Millie, 37, is looking forward to getting her own Spotify Wrapped in 2026 which is free of tracks like Golden, Soda Pop and How It's Done.

Speaking at the event, she said: "We’re always listening to music in my house. Managed accounts is great as my Wrapped always ends up being a mix of Kpop Demon Hunters and my R&B music."

Millie enjoyed everything the Spotify Managed Accounts launch had to offer and sat down to get her face painted with a beautiful pink flower around her left eye.

Millie Mackintosh parties with Spotify to celebrate the launch of Managed Accounts / Credit: Piers Allardyce





The influencer-and-entrepreneur was not the only celebrity to attend Spotify's Managed Accounts launch party.

JLS member Aston Merrygold was at Spotify's London HQ with his wife Sarah Merrygold and their three children, sons Grayson Jax, eight, and Macaulay Shay, six, and daughter Riley Skye, two.

Aston, 38, has previously tipped his kids to carry on JLS' musical legacy with his bandmates children.

JLS star Aston Merrygold brought his family along to Spotify HQ to celebrate the launch of Managed Accounts / Credit: Piers Allardyce





Spotify recently expanded access to Managed Accounts to the Free tier, so parents on any Spotify plan can give their kids an independent, music-only listening space.

The new feature means that young listeners aged 13 and under will have their own personalised Spotify experience, including their own Wrapped summary at the end of the year for the first time, in turn keeping their parents’ own Wrapped free of their kids’ favourites.

We know from Spotify research that more than 70% of kids are already listening to music every week, and describe it as a companion for things like homework and playtime, and 90% of parents agree that listening to music is a good use of their children’s time.

Research shows that sharing music with family and friends is strongly linked to positive emotions in everyday life, and can be a psychologically safe space for people to connect.

Other essential parental controls and safety features include:

All profiles are automatically private and unsearchable. Message features are disabled, and profile pictures cannot be uploaded.

Through the Parental Controls Hub, parents can easily filter out explicit content (automatically active on new accounts) and manually manage the playback of specific artists or songs.

Accounts focus on audio, providing access to Spotify’s music catalog, playlist creation, and personalised discovery tools. Video content, and short looping visuals (Canvas) are turned off by default.



