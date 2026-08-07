Aston Merrygold says Michael biopic should end with one film as Lionsgate pushes ahead with sequel Aston Merrygold believes the Michael biopic was “perfect” as it is and shouldn’t get a sequel, despite Lionsgate confirming part two is already gearing up for production. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

JLS singer Aston Merrygold has shared his thoughts on the Michael biopic, saying he believes the story should have ended with a single film - even as Lionsgate moves ahead with a sequel.

The first instalment has become the highest‑grossing biographical movie of all time, and with its cinema run still underway, the studio has already confirmed plans to begin production on part two later this year or in early 2027.

Aston, a lifelong Michael Jackson fan who has a tattoo of the late star and famously performed as him on Stars In Their Eyes as a child, feels the original film was complete as it was.

The biopic avoided the more controversial chapters of Jackson’s life, including the 1993 child sexual abuse allegations, which were removed from the project at a reported cost of $15 million.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: “We did several times. Loved it. The execution of the story, the passion behind it… it was nice that the family were involved enough to let everybody see what he was really like. I think his nephew Jaafar Jackson did it absolutely justice, which was incredible. And me personally, I'm like, you've done it. I would leave it there. I wouldn't have number two, three. That's the mind that everyone remembers, right? That's the phenomenon that was the greatest entertainer of all time. For me, I was like, that's dead on. You got it right. Leave it there. Perfect.”

Aston also reflected on the musical families within JLS.

All four members - Aston, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - are now fathers, and he says their children are already showing serious talent.

He quipped: “I mean, there's a lot of them to make JLS Juniors, to be honest.

The Beat Again hitmaker said: “Well, we can always try it, but I think at the same time, there's a lot of solo acts there, I won't say that for sure. They're all very, very, very talented children. There won't be any nepo‑baby kind of madness going on there. They will all be flying within their own right. They're all very bright children, which is lovely.”