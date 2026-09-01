Pop Miley announces new album Bass Persuades and two‑night Hollywood Bowl return Miley Cyrus has unveiled her tenth album Bass Persuades and confirmed a two‑night return to the Hollywood Bowl this October. SHARE SHARE Credit: Mert Alas

Miley Cyrus has dropped her last name and kicked off her next chapter with the official announcement of Bass Persuades, her highly anticipated tenth studio album, landing on September 18.

It marks the See You Again singer's first music released after inking a deal with Atlantic Records.

The reveal arrives alongside news that she’ll make her live return with a two‑night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 16 and 18, her first major shows of the new era.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl shows begin rolling out with the American Express presale on September 8 at 10am PST, followed by Miley’s artist presale on September 9 at 10am PST.

General on‑sale opens September 10 at 10am PST via ticketmaster.com. Eligible Spotify Premium top fans will also gain early access through Reserved, a new benefit offering set‑aside tickets before the public release.





The 33‑year‑old star teased her name change whens he updated all her social media handles to just “Miley”, and even shared a new promotional image captioned with her first name alone.

Speaking to actress Daryl Hannah for Wonderland magazine, Miley teased the theme of the record: “This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional. They’re always layered.” She added: “There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life.”

She went on to explain that the theme has followed her across multiple eras: “This one feels especially meaningful because this feeling has stayed with me through multiple eras. That’s something I hadn’t really experienced before.” Miley added that the record explores “a peaceful kind of love”, not just romantically but personally: “Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I’ve found for myself.”

Her decision to drop “Cyrus” comes just days after the death of her godmother Dolly Parton, who passed away last week aged 80.

Miley paid tribute in an emotional Instagram post, writing: “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour and between our hearts.”

She added that Parton would want her to keep creating: “What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have.”

Bass Persuades is the follow-up to 2025's Top 5 Something Beautiful.