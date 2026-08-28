K-pop JENNIE drops new solo EP with cinematic FALLEN ANGEL music video JENNIE's FALLEN ANGEL EP is here along with the dramatic music video for the title track. SHARE SHARE Credit: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix Denmark/Avalon

BLACKPINK’s JENNIE has released her new solo EP Fallen Angel.

The 30-year-old star has served up the digital edition, featuring the tracks FALLEN ANGEL, HEAVEN and Less Than a Lover.

She announced the new music via a message on the social media pages for Odd Atelier, her own company and called it “A gift from JENNIE, with love”.

The K-pop star has also released the music video for the title track (below).





It comes with a disclaimer that any fire used was VFX (CG), noting that "all scenes involving minors were filmed in a safe environment under appropriate supervision."

JENNIE's EP comes just months after BLACKPINK released their eagerly anticipated mini-album Deadline in February.

The K-pop girl group - completed by Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé - wrapped their world tour of the same name on January 26, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

After sharing the lead single, JUMP in July 2025, the full five-song collection was released, completed by GO, Me and my, Champion, and Fxxxboy.

YG Entertainment said of Deadline: “Even amid the intense schedule of a large-scale world tour, the members devoted significant time and effort to perfecting this album. We are confident it is a body of work that encapsulates both the individual musical capabilities of the four members and their synergy as a team. We ask for your continued support as BLACKPINK once again leaves a meaningful mark on the global music industry.”

The quartet focused on their solo careers following the release of their 2022 album Born Pink.

All of the girls have launched successful solo careers.

Rosé released her solo album Rosie, featuring the Grammy nominated Bruno Mars smash hit APT.

LISA followed with her own full‑length project, Alter Ego, and made her acting debut on HBO's The White Lotus, filmed in Thailand. JENNIE introduced her debut solo effort, Ruby, last year, while Jisoo delivered her EP Amortage, further expanding her individual artistry.