Auction of unreleased Michael Jackson tapes 'ends with zero bids' - following report estate fought against sale The estate of the late pop star was said to be battling the sale of the cassette tapes allegedly containing his unreleased songs. SHARE SHARE The sale of unreleased Michael Jackson songs has seemingly ended amid a report that suggested the 'Thriller' hitmaker's estate were against the auction

An auction of unreleased Michael Jackson tapes seemingly ended with zero bids after it was reported that the late music legend's estate was against the sale.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll listed two cassette tapes, alleged to contain unreleased music by the late pop star, with an estimate of $150,000 to $200,000.

The auction house claimed the tapes contained 12 never-before-heard songs which the late pop star worked on in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The lot was listed under the title, 'Michael Jackson Incredible Unreleased and Unedited Songs With Bryan Loren - Including ‘7 Digits’, ‘All The Truth You Need’, ‘Don't Believe It’ and More'.

Dylan Kosinski, CEO of the auction house, wrote in an email to The Daily Mail: “Fans want to hear new music, which is why the tapes are getting so much buzz and hopefully will sell to a collector who wants to listen to them.”

However, TMZ reported that his estate wanted to put a stop to the sale.

The auction seemingly ended on March 8 with zero bidders, as per the listing.

ContactMusic.com reached out to Gotta Have Rock and Roll for comment, to no avail.

The auction debacle comes as Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50, is the subject of ‘Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson’, a new Channel 4 documentary released about the sexual abuse allegations rallied against him.

The documentary, directed by Dan Reed, is a follow-up to 2019’s ‘Leaving Neverland’, about the decade-long journey of two of Jackson’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, to seek legal action. The second instalment follows their continued attempts at seeking justice and delves into what the lengthy process — and the fallout of the original ‘Leaving Neverland’ — has cost them.

Jackson’s estate has faced controversy for denying the sexual abuse allegations.

Reed said he received death threats from the King of Pop's loyal fans after the release of the first film.

In an interview with The Guardian, He said: “I’ve been threatened many, many times.”

‘Leaving Neverland 2’ premiered on Tuesday (18.03.25) on Channel 4 in the UK and on YouTube in the US.



