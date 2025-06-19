The Jacksons to release first album since death of Tito Jackson A new album by The Jacksons is on the way, according to Jackie Jackson. SHARE SHARE Jackie Jackson has spilled that a new Jacksons album is on the way

The Jacksons are preparing to release their first album since the death of Tito Jackson.

The beloved singer - who was the older brother of late King of Pop Michael Jackson - passed away in September 2024, at the age of 70, and his bandmates in the legendary family pop group, Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson, have continued the family band and will share their first studio project since 1989's 2300 Jackson Street "soon".

Jackie told the Daily Star: “We got a new album coming up soon, as The Jacksons. I can’t talk a lot about it but it’s the brothers, and it’s gonna be great.”

In the meantime, fans can catch The Jacksons at Audley End House and Gardens in Essex, on July 19, as part of the Heritage Live Festivals series.

Jackie said of the huge outdoor gig: “Fans should bring their dancing shoes.

“We’ll be doing all our hit songs.”





Jackie admitted the death of his brother and bandmate still hasn't "hit me".

He said: “I don’t think it’s hit me. Tito was part of the Jackson Five from the very beginning, We had just finished doing the show in Germany, he decided to go back to Oklahoma to his ranch. He had a doctor’s appointment but he decided to go out and chase somebody who had a car because he collected all kinds of old cars around America. But he never made it back to his ranch."

As for whether Randy or Jermaine Jackson could return to the I Want You Back band, he said: "They can come back when they’re ready to come back, right now Randy’s busy managing our sister Janet.”

Tito suffered a fatal heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma on September 15.

He was last onstage in Munich, Germany on September 10.

Tito shot to fame alongside his siblings in the Jackson 5 - who would later become The Jacksons - in the late 1960s and 1970s under the legendary Motown label.

The original lineup consisted of Tito, Jackie, Marlon, Michael, and Jermaine Jackson.

Their best-known hits include ABC, The Love You Save, and I'll Be There.