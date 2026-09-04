Indie The Molotovs announce second album Welcome To Urbia The Molotovs have unveiled their second album Welcome To Urbia. SHARE SHARE Credit: Oliver Bromidge

The Molotovs have announced their second album Welcome To Urbia, set for release on April 9, 2027.

Siblings Matt, 18, and Issey Cartlidge, 20, have been on a rapid rise from busking to chart success. In the past year they’ve scored a No.3 UK album with their debut Wasted on Youth following a chart battle with Lily Allen and Olivia Dean, and supported Yungblud on an arena tour.

The new album’s lead single, Urbia, is out now, with limited‑edition CDs and cassettes available to pre‑order.

The single was recorded at Konk Studios in north London and produced by Tony Hoffer.

Matt said: “When I wrote it, it just immediately felt like something different and was steering in the direction that I wanted to go for this next album. I really wanted to shake it up. My influences have also broadened, the more we played. When we went into the studio, I’d only recently written it so it was all pretty fresh – it’s got a real energy.”

Issey added: “It really blossoms. It's quite moody and driving, quite industrial, and then you get to the chorus that kind of opens up. It's sweet.”

The band say the track reflects the towns they’ve passed through during heavy touring - nearly 700 shows in five years.

The announcement lands as the band begin the Welcome To Urbia UK tour. Only a few tickets remain for Leeds and Glasgow, and a second night at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town has been added due to demand.

The Molotovs’ debut album Wasted on Youth reached No.3 in February.

Their Welcome To Urbia tour begins this week, followed by support dates with Razorlight, including a show at OVO Arena Wembley on December 4.